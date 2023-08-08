Open Menu

NAB Summons Usman Buzdar Again In Assets Beyond Means Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:56 PM

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

The sources say that Buzdar has been asked to make an appearance before the anti-corruption agency on August 15, and was expected to bring along supplementary documentation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday once again issued a summons for former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, this time in relation to the assets beyond known sources of income case.

The sources privy to the development said that Buzdar was asked to make an appearance before the anti-corruption agency on August 15, and was expected to bring along supplementary documentation.

Usman Buzdar was previously called in by the anti-graft body on 11 occasions, yet he has complied only on two instances.

The former Chief Minister of Punjab Buzdar faced allegations of favoritism in the awarding of contracts for a dam construction project in Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan).

In a parallel development, the National Accountability Bureau has initiated an investigation into the appointments and transfers of government officials during the tenure of the former Punjab chief minister, Usman Buzdar.

The sources conveyed that the NAB Lahore division has initiated an inquiry into the appointments and transfers of government officials that transpired under Buzdar's administration. The agency has formally requested "complete records" from the Services Secretary for this purpose.

The sources within the National Accountability Bureau asserted that instances of alleged bribery involving substantial sums of money in connection with appointments and transfers were brought to light during Usman Buzdar's tenure.

