UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Terms Saeed Ghani's Accusations An Effort To Influence Khursheed Shah, Ejaz Jakhrani's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:27 PM

NAB terms Saeed Ghani's accusations an effort to influence Khursheed Shah, Ejaz Jakhrani's case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday rejected the statement of Provincial Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani and termed it an effort to influence the under trial cases against Syed Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday rejected the statement of Provincial Minister of Sindh Saeed Ghani and termed it an effort to influence the under trial cases against Syed Khursheed Shah and Ejaz Jakhrani.

A spokesman of NAB has termed Ghani's statement as contrary to the facts, baseless and misleading.

The anti graft watch dog has also decided to review the statement of Ghani in light of NAB Ordinance, afterwards law will take its course.

Spokesman clarified that NAB has filed two references against Ejaz Jakhrani and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh in accountability court Sukkur. It may be mentioned that the Sindh High Court had rejected the bail application of Ejaz Jakhrani on June 25, 2021.

A team of NAB when reached the residence of Jakhrani to arrest him. An unruly mob not only injured the NAB officers and also damaged their vehicles. NAB Sukkur visited Police Station Jacobabad to register FIR against the mob on June 29, 2021 and duly informed the SSP Jacoabad, who did not cooperate and did not take action unruly mob.

NAB Chairman took notice of the incident and directed Director General NAB Sukkur to conduct inquiry of the incident from all aspects which is still continuing.

On June 29, 2021, an application was moved by NAB Sukkur against Rafey Jakhrani, Mujeeb Jakhrani, Khadim Bhutto, Zafar Brieo and others to SSP Jackoabad but the SSP did not provided them protection.

A team of NAB when visited the SSP Jackoabad to inquire about the fate of the application, the spokesman said that the SSP said the application has been referred to Inspector General Police, Sindh for approval.

NAB has decided to file a petition in relevant forum for registration of the case against the culprits on charges of obstructing public servants from discharge of their duties.

Commenting about Khursheed Shah's case the spokesman said NAB has also filed a case against Khursheed Shah in court of NAB Sukkur, which is under trial.

The bail application of Khursheed Shah has been rejected by Sindh High Court and Khursheed Shah was on judicial remand.

The complaint verification and inquiry against Haleem Adil Sheikh was continuing by NAB Karachi after the permission of competent authority, where law will take its course.

He said NAB does not believe in giving concession or arresting anyone on the desire of someone. But it believes in performing duties in accordance with law without caring about the duress, browbeating or propaganda..

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Chief Minister Sindh High Court Police National Accountability Bureau Syed Khursheed Shah Police Station Vehicles Sukkur Jacobabad May June FIR All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

14 minutes ago

Non-Fossil Fuels Provide 21% of US Energy in 2020, ..

1 minute ago

Climate change summit concludes

21 minutes ago

Woman aged 82 will go into space with Bezos: Blue ..

1 minute ago

SMIU arranges a three-day skill development progra ..

1 minute ago

SECP approves Shariah Compliant Developmental REIT ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.