NACTE team visits Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A team of National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE) arrived at the University of Turbat (UoT) on a three days visit to assess and evaluate M.A Education and B.Ed. (Hons) 4 Years programs offered by the university.

The Academic Evaluator team of NACTE, consisted of experienced educators and researchers in the field of teacher education, including Dr. Mian Hamid Hassan, the team leader, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary NACTE, and Dr. Abdul Nasir Kiazi, Director, Institute of Education & Research, University of Balochistan.

The Purpose of the visit was to evaluate the teacher education programs offered by the university and to facilitate the university in enhancing and ensuring the quality of education in teacher education programs.

On arrival at the university, the NACTE team was welcomed by Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor, UoT along with Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean, Faculty of Law,Ms. Ruqia Mirwani, Chairperson, Education Department, administrative staff and faculty members of the Education Department.

In his welcome address in opening meeting, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor briefed the NACTE team regarding the background of the university and achievements accomplished by the university in last ten years.

He lauded NACTE's commitment in promoting high-quality teacher education programs in Pakistan. Sharing views on the occasion, the chairperson of the Education Department presented a detailed overview on the academic programs, curricular and extracurricular activities, infrastructure, faculty and student's strength and other facilities available at Education Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sectary NACTE highlighted the functions and scope of the NACTE.

In the exit meeting, the NACTE team also held discussions with the university administration regarding the university's vision and its plans for future growth and development of teacher education in the university.

The NACTE team appreciated the teamwork and collective efforts of the faculty members, administrative staff, deans and especially QEC officials for academic progress of the university including teacher's education programs under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed presented the commemorative shield of the university to the members of the NACTE team. MsRuqiaMirwani extended her gratitude to the academic and administrative officials of the university including Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Dean Faculty, and Director QEC for their support during NACTE team visit to the university.