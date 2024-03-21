Open Menu

Namaz-e-Taraweeh Should Be Offered Whole Month: Ibrahim Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month: Ibrahim Shaikh

Leader Jamiat ulema e Islam Pakistan (JUP) and Administrator Jaamia Noorania Hyderabad Muhammad Ibrahim Shaikh has said that Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month of Ramazan however, completing first phase of Quran-e-Majeed in first ten days of Ramazan was also virtuous

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Leader Jamiat ulema e islam Pakistan (JUP) and Administrator Jaamia Noorania Hyderabad Muhammad Ibrahim Shaikh has said that Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month of Ramazan however, completing first phase of Quran-e-Majeed in first ten days of Ramazan was also virtuous.

He expressed these views on the occasion of Completing 30 paras in Namaz-e-Taraweeh in Jamia Noorania Hyderabad.

Muhammad Ibrahim said that Quran-e-Majeed is divine speech (Kalam of Allah) and more grandeur in divine books.

He said that Taraweeh prayer was being started after sighting Ramazan moon and to be complete with sighting of Shawal moon.

He said that Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has a specific status in the context of Quran-e-Majeed and Quran also holds significance regarding Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that Allah has narrated in the Quran that Ramazan is that month in which Quran-e-Majeed was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) which reflects the majesty of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak..

Related Topics

Pakistan Hyderabad Prayer Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for pea ..

Pakistan to enhance role of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes: Minister for ..

3 minutes ago
 Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debu ..

Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras A ..

Ambassador attends Iftaar hosted by ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

3 minutes ago
 Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit ..

Germany football teams to swap Adidas for Nike kit from 2027

7 minutes ago
 Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- a ..

Facing Putin threat, EU pushes to arm Ukraine -- and itself

6 minutes ago

U.S. congressmen raise serious concern over India’s vilification of religious ..

7 minutes ago
Planting trees essential for survival of human hea ..

Planting trees essential for survival of human health: DC Meeran

7 minutes ago
 EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate

EU-Canada trade deal stumbles in French Senate

7 minutes ago
 Cyprus says aims to get 'as many boats as possible ..

Cyprus says aims to get 'as many boats as possible' on aid route to Gaza

7 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appea ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's appeal against rejection of nominat ..

3 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on Sanam Javed's appeal ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on Sanam Javed's appeal against rejection of nominatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Poorer countries need money before raising climate ..

Poorer countries need money before raising climate targets: COP29 head

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan