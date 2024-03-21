Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month: Ibrahim Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Leader Jamiat ulema e islam Pakistan (JUP) and Administrator Jaamia Noorania Hyderabad Muhammad Ibrahim Shaikh has said that Namaz-e-Taraweeh should be offered whole month of Ramazan however, completing first phase of Quran-e-Majeed in first ten days of Ramazan was also virtuous.

He expressed these views on the occasion of Completing 30 paras in Namaz-e-Taraweeh in Jamia Noorania Hyderabad.

Muhammad Ibrahim said that Quran-e-Majeed is divine speech (Kalam of Allah) and more grandeur in divine books.

He said that Taraweeh prayer was being started after sighting Ramazan moon and to be complete with sighting of Shawal moon.

He said that Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has a specific status in the context of Quran-e-Majeed and Quran also holds significance regarding Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that Allah has narrated in the Quran that Ramazan is that month in which Quran-e-Majeed was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) which reflects the majesty of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak..