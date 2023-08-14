Naqvi launches urban-style cleaning initiative for villages

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 09:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Marking a significant gesture on Independence Day, the Caretaker Punjab government extended a substantial gift to rural communities by initiating a comprehensive urban-style cleaning initiative across Punjab's villages.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi kickstarted the programme titled, "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" (now village will shine) from Qila Sharif village in Sharqpur on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony organized in this regard, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that this pioneering programme would revolutionize village life in Punjab. For the first time in the province's history, he added, villages would receive cleaning workers and facilities like those in cities. Additionally, urban-like amenities, including computerized birth, death, and marriage certificates, would be accessible to villagers. The programme also features the provision of modern machinery at the Union Council level for enhancing village sanitation. Within a span of 15 days, watchmen and cleaning staff would be deployed in all villages, with village committees overseeing the programme execution, he added.

The Caretaker Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative would resolve the long-standing challenge of village cleanliness, a testament to love for the nation's well-being.

He highlighted the islam's recognition of cleanliness as integral part of faith and explained the programme's potential to mitigate diseases associated with uncleanliness. Pledging comprehensive efforts, he envisioned a transformative glow in every village.

Expressing appreciation, Mohsin Naqvi commended the entire local government team for their dedicated efforts in launching this ground-breaking programme.

The Chief Secretary Local Government provided a comprehensive briefing on the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" programme, outlining plans to assign sanitary workers to each union council. Collaborating with the local populace, designated areas for waste disposal would be identified. The initiative also ensures regular cleaning of streets and drainage systems through the implementation of village committees comprising local residents. Sanitary facilities would reach 2468 Union Councils, he mentioned.

The event witnessed the participation of Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, and a large number Qila Sharif village residents, signifying the collective support for this transformative endeavor.

