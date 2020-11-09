(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning on Monday claimed that it is Pakistan Peoples Party which has owned and did development in Karachi since Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's government in early 1970s.

" Earlier, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave many mega development and industrial projects to this city. In pursuance of PPP leadership's vision, the succeeding PPP governments are doing their best for the uplift of Karachi" he boasted while speaking at a press conference held at Old Sindh Assembly Building.

He said PPP Government in Sindh, under the leadership and vision of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken various initiatives for the city's cleanliness, and improve sewerage and water supply, and public transport systems, besides launching many other development schemes in the city.

About cleanliness, he informed that through Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Sindh Government had either revised or signed new agreements with local and foreign companies including of China to efficiently and properly collect and dispose off garbage of the city.

The contracted companies had purchased 200 small vehicles to lift garbage and more vehicles would be purchased.

To a question, the Minister admitted that he was not satisfied with the performance of SSWMB.

Sindh Government was also seriously working on setting up a desalination plant at the sea to meet the drinking water demand of the city.

Referring to the speech of Pak Sarzameen Party's Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday, he was critical over Muttahida Quami Movement for neglecting Karachi although it was in power for a long period. And, he argued, Syed Mustafa Kamal was very much part of MQM.

To another query, he said Sindh Government was always ready to work for the revival of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) system.

When his attention was drawn to the City Administrator-cum-Commissioner Iftikhar Shehlwani's directives for Rs 500 fine for not wearing face mask, the Minister said like in other areas of the country, this fine will be Rs 100 instead of Rs 500. And, he added, if fined for the violation of SOPs, one would be given three face masks against Rs 100 fine charged.