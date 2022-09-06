Nation, armed forces mark Defence, Martyrs Day with solemnity

The Defence Day on Tuesday dawned with prayers in army units, Naval Establishments and Air Force Bases for the progress and prosperity of the country with special Dua (prayer) offered for the martyrs, who laid down their lives in defence of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Defence Day on Tuesday dawned with prayers in army units, Naval Establishments and Air Force Bases for the progress and prosperity of the country with special Dua (prayer) offered for the martyrs, who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

The wreath laying ceremonies were held at the monuments of the recipients of the Nishan-e-Haider, the country's, highest gallantry award and other martyrs, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said.

Major General Kamran Nazir Malik, laid wreath and offered Fateha at monument of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of the coveted Nishan-e-Haider who embraced martyrdom at Tilpatri (Azad Kashmir) in 1948.

Major General Tabbassum Haris, laid wreath and offered Fateha at the Mazar of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, at Tufailabad in Tehsil Arifwala. Major Tufail Muhammad embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Lakshmi Bridge in East Pakistan in 1958.

Major General Haroon Ishaq Raja, laid wreath at the Grave of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Shaheed, in Ladian near Gujrat and offered fateha. Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed embraced Shahdat in 1965 at Burki, Lahore.

Major General Nadeem Ashraf, laid wreath and offered Fateha at the monument of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed at Jhelum. Major Muhammad Akram embraced Shahadat at District Hilli in East Pakistan.

Major General Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, laid a wreath and offered fateha at the monument of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed at Lahore. Major Shabbir Shareef Shaheed embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland in 1971.

At Mehfoozabad, old Pind Malkan, Major General Mumtaz Hussain, laid a wreath at the monument of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed and offered Fateha. Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland at Atari, Wagha border in 1971.

Major General Amjad Ali Khan Khattak, laid a wreath at the monument of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed at Dhoke Muhammad Hussain near Gujar Khan and offered Fateha. Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland at Zafarwal Sector in 1971.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee for Defence and Defence Production, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed alongwith honourable members laid wreath at the monument of Lance Naik Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed and offered Fateha.

Moreover, the wreath laying ceremony at the monument of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was held at Swabi. Major General Muhammad Umer Bashir, laid wreath and offered Fateha. Captain Karnal Sher Khan embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland at Gultari Sector.

Major General Jawad Ahmed Qazi, laid wreath and offered Fateha at the monument of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland during Kargil war.

A wreath ceremony was held at Nakial Sector to pay homage to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Hilal-e-Kashmir (equivalent to Nishan-e-Haider). Major General Muhammad Irfan Khan, laid wreath and offered fateha.

The contingents of the respective Regimental Centers and Units of the Shuhada (martyrs) presented the salute as a mark of tribute for the epic action of their great warrior.

Inspector General of Arms Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada here at General Headquarters (GHQ) and offered Fateha to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan on Defence and Martyrs Day.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation and veterans (Ghazis --the warriors that returned victorious with honour from a battlefield) on September 6, 1965.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that September 6 would always be remembered as a memorable day in the history of the country.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Defence Day was celebrated in Pakistan and IIOJK to honor the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani soldiers in defending the ideological borders of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against India.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations released a special national song as tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies on Defence Day.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator General (r) Abdul Qayyum also paid homage to the nation's heros who have sacrificed their lives for Pakistan.

Member National Assembly NA-90 Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Hamid Hameed paid rich tributes to the Pakistan armed forces, saying the forces have set countless examples of bravery on every front which will be remembered for all times to come.

While taking to APP on Defence and Martyrs Day, he said that it was a unique chapter in the history of Pakistan, adding that officers and soldiers of the armed forces destroyed nefarious designs of the enemy.

Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday said Pakistan Armed Forces had set a great example of valour by crushing India's nefarious designs in the war of September 1965.

In his message on the Defence and Martyrs Day, the minister said that September 6th should be remembered as the day of martyrs' sacrifices.

Tareen said, "We are proud that our armed forces are equipped with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice." Provincial Minister for Transport, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that Pakistan being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood, was committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace. "This brave nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity", Muneeb said.

A special ceremony was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to pay tribute to the martyrs of the country on the occasion of Defence Day.

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his message said that on 6 September 1965 our brave forces crushed the evil intentions of the enemy.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer Uddin Medical College organized a ceremony regarding Pakistan Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the country in 1965 war.

Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar on Tuesday said: "The Defence Day reminded us of the determination and great sacrifices of the Pak armed forces to defend the country". He added that "For the protection of the homeland we can put our lives at any risk".

The leaders of United Staff Organization (CBA), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, APP employees Union and All Pakistan Clerk Association, Karachi paid rich tributes to armed forces and martyrs of 1965's War.

The rich tributes have been paid in its meeting held here to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan on 6th September, said the statement released on Tuesday.

A bicycle rally was held to mark the Defence Day under the aegis of District Cycling Association in Faisalabad. The rally started from D-Type Overhead Bridge and concluded at Gatwala. As many as 35 cyclists took part in the rally who presented tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. Divisional President Cycling Association distributed trophies among players.

The Defence of Pakistan Day was celebrated with simplicity amid flood crises at military installation of Quetta and other several districts of Balochistan.

The Day dawned with the recitation of Holy Quran and special prayers were offered for prosperity and stability of country in respective mosques. The Recitation of Fateha and Quran Khwani was also held for the martyrs. The Defence Day was observed in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mustang, Nushki, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kharan, Chaghi, Killa Abdullah, Harani, Sibi, Jaffarabad and other parts of the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the September 6 was very important in the history of Pakistan and we have to maintain the same spirit and determination for the protection, integrity and defense of our beloved homeland which was demonstrated by the entire nation during the war of September 6, 1965.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed visited Mazar-e-Quaid and graves of the martyrs to pay homage on the Defence and Martyrs Day.

The Corps Commander Karachi offered Fatiha and laid wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and also visited the grave of Captain Taha Murtaza Hashmi (Shaheed) and offered Fatiha and laid a wreath. Later, the Corps Commander visited residence of Naik Amjad Ali Shah Bukhari Shaheed and offered Fatiha and met with family of Shaheed (martyr).

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) also observed Pakistan Defence Day to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland at the Alhamra Arts Center.

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochsitan Maiwand Rifles paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defence Day on Tuesday in Kohlu.

Wing Commander Maiwand Rifles Lt Col Muqtada Hussain visited the grave of martyred Lt Jahangir Marree and laid floral wreath.

The Defence Day was observed with zeal,enthusiasm and national spirit in the Sialkot district. The main "Hilal-e-Istaqlal" hoisting ceremony was held at the Sialkot Fort in which Station Commander Brigadier Hameedullah performed the hoisting ceremony.

Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, District Police Officer (DPO) Zeeshan Raza, Administrator Municipal Corporation Awais Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi and people from all walks of life attended in the ceremony.