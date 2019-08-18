SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that nation and forces were ready to defend the gerophical boundries of the country.

While talking to media here on Sunday he said that Pakistani nation was committed to continue the moral support to the Kashmiri brethern.

The steps of Indian government to change the special status of Jammu and Kashmir would proved to be backlash for Indian.

The Independence of Kashmir was not far away he said and added that every citizen was ready to sacrifice his life for protecting the country and Kashmiries.

He said that our forces were ready to counter any adventourism by enemy. He added that the whole nation was standing with the Pak Amy.

The minister lauded all international forums for their voice over the Kashmir issue.

He condemned the Indian's extremist behavior and demanded the international community to play their role to stop India from genocide in Kashmir.