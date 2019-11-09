UrduPoint.com
Nation Observes 142nd Birth Anniversary Of Allama Iqbal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

Nation observes 142nd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

Nation observed the 142nd birth anniversary of poet of the East and philosopher, Hakeemul-Ummat, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal with great national zeal and fervor across the country Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Nation observed the 142nd birth anniversary of poet of the East and philosopher, Hakeemul-Ummat, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal with great national zeal and fervor across the country Saturday.

.Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

Allama Iqbal conceived the idea of Pakistan and is, therefore, regarded as one of the founding fathers of the country.Meanwhile, a graceful change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore.A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy took charge of the guard duties.Station Commander of Pakistan Navy, Commodore Naimatullah Khan, who was the chief guest of the ceremony, laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fateha.He also noted down his impressions on the visitors book.

