Nation Remembers Liaquat Ali Khan On His 68th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Nation remembers Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary

The Pakistani nation remembered its first prime minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary on October 16 to pay homage his struggles for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistani nation remembered its first prime minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary on October 16 to pay homage his struggles for Pakistan.

Liaquat Ali Khan was born into an aristocrat Nausherwani Muslim Marhal Jatt family in Karnal, Punjab Province, British India, which is now in the Indian state of Haryana, on 1 October 1895.

The origin of his family is described as Punjabi, however his family had adopted the urdu language, and he was a native Urdu speaker.

Liaquat Ali Khan was the son of a landowner, Liaquat was educated at Aligarh, Allahabad, and Exeter College, Oxford.

Liaquat Ali Khan was one of the leading founding Fathers of modern Pakistan who served as the nation's first prime minister and Defence minister of Pakistan.

A lawyer by profession, he was an acclaimed political theorist who rose to political prominence as a member of the All India Muslim League, and was regarded as the right-hand man of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the leader of the Muslim League.

Upon his return to India he became active in national politics and joined the All India Muslim League.

An eloquent orator, he often spoke about the problems and challenges faced by the Muslim communities which earned him several Muslim supporters.

He also firmly believed in the unity of Hindu-Muslim communities. Upon the partition of India in 1947, Pakistan as an independent nation came into existence and Khan was appointed as the first Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He assumed this significant office during a highly tumultuous time despite which he tried his best to bring about positive political, social, and infrastructural changes in the nation.

He was assassinated in October 16,1951 at a political rally in Rawalpindi.

People from all walks of life visited his mausoleum to pay homage to the Shaheed-i-Millat, the most trusted lieutenant of the Founder of the nation.

A number of institutions and organisations also held various programs to pay tribute to the great leader and shed light on different aspects of his life. They recounted his achievements and contribution to the Pakistan Movement and efforts towards bringing political and economic stability to the new-born country.

