Nation stands with its security forces: Allama Ramazan Tauqir

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Vice Central President Shia Ulema Council Allama Ramzan Tauqir on Thursday expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of soldiers and sympathized with the bereaved families.

He prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and patience for their bereaved families.

Allama Ramzan Tauqir also extended good wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

He said that such a cowardly attack would not diminish the morale of the security forces and the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with them in the fight against terrorism.

He acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices made by the security forces for the establishment of peace and security in the country and emphasized that these sacrifices should not be forgotten by the nation.

