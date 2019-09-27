National Assembly body on IPC urges restructuring of IBCC

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Friday urged the restructuring and reorganization of Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) with an aim to enhance its capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Assembly 's Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Friday urged the restructuring and reorganization of Inter board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) with an aim to enhance its capacity.

The 6th meeting of the Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Agha Hassan Baloch here at the Parliament House.

The efforts of the Committee were acknowledged for holding the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match and other cricket activities at Bugti Stadium Quetta. It was observed that such events in Quetta would not only encourage the game of cricket at the grass roots level, but would also help in attracting the international Cricket in Pakistan.

The panel also appreciated the proposed visit of the Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza for inaugurating various sports related projects in Quetta in the coming week. The Committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting, held on 23rd of last month.

The Committee also decided to hold its next meeting in Lahore to discuss the performance of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mebhoob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Robina Jamil, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa and top officials of the IPC Ministry.