National Assembly Committee asks power supply companies for resolving issues of electricity consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sub Committee of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy Division on Monday asked NEPRA, K- Electric, NTDC, SEPCO and HESCO for resolution of issues of the electricity consumers without any delay.

According to HESCO spokesman, the Sub Committee's meeting was held here at HESCO's headquarter office and was attended by Secretary of the committee Naveen Iram, members MNA Lal Chand Malhi, MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, MNA Nuzhat Pathan and officers of NEPRA, NTDC, K- Electric and other power distribution companies operating in Sindh.

Matters related to elimination of unjustified detection bills and unannounced load shedding were came under discussion during meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, HESCO Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmed Soomro assured that all issues of electricity consumers are being solved and open telephone meetings are being arranged in this regard.

Soomro informed the meeting that all Superintending Engineers were strictly directed to take action against issuance of illegal detection bills and eliminate such bills without further delay.

He said the customer services centres had already been activated and he personally visiting such centres where consumer's complaints are being resolved on fast track.

NEPRA's delegation led by its vice chairman Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, NTDC's General Manager (PD) Arif Khan, Chief Engineer Bashir Ahmed, chief engineer of K Electric Gulzar Wasan and HESCO's CEO Noor Ahmed Soomro, General Manager (Technical) Gul Munir Surahio and other officers concerned attended the meeting.