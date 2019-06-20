National Assembly Speaker witnesses Senate proceedings

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Thursday witnessed the proceedings of the Senate when the debate on the federal budget 2019-20 was underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Thursday witnessed the proceedings of the Senate when the debate on the Federal budget 2019-20 was underway.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani made announcement and welcomed him to the House of Federation. The speech of PkMAP Senator Usman Khan Kakar was underway when the Senate chairman made this announcement and the entire House welcomed him after thumping the desks.