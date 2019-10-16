(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Standing Committee on Planning Development and Reforms has constituted a three member subcommittee to examine the Mansehra airport project, under the convenership of MNA Saleh Muhammad.The meeting of the standing committee was held on Wednesday a t Parliament House, under the chairmanship of MNA Junaid Akbar.The Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms briefed about salient features of the draft 12th five years plan and suggested that the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reform and Standing Committee on Finance & Revenue may examine and suggest valuable opinions on draft plan before finalizing.He informed the meeting that government is trying to achieve the target of sustainable GDP by controlling fiscal deficit, improving balance of payment, increasing exports through improving domestic production and decreasing imports.

For improvement in domestic productivity the government is planning to pay special attention towards agriculture sector, small medium enterprises (SME) and large scale manufacturing.

The committee discussed the compliance report regarding the recommendations of the previous meeting; the committee was not satisfied with the reply of the ministry regarding Mansehra Air Por.The planning ministry submitted comprehensive analysis on last three five years plans.

The representatives from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa placed issues relating to devolved matters before the committee.The meeting recommended that the pending issues relating to devolved ministries may be resolved at the earliest by the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination with consultation of cabinet division.

The Director General (Works) CDA briefed the Committee about construction of additional family suits for the members of Parliament. The Committee appreciated the KPK government for inclusion of marble city Buner project in the provincial development programme 2019-20 on the recommendation of National Assembly Standing Committee.