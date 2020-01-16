UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Energy Efficiency And Conservation Authority (NEECA) Launches First Ever LED Minimum Performance Standards For Quality Lighting Products

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:04 PM

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) launches first ever LED minimum performance standards for quality lighting products

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Thursday launched the first ever Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for LEDs (light-emitting diodes)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Thursday launched the first ever Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for LEDs (light-emitting diodes).

All the LEDs available in the market and sold to the consumers will have to adopt these standards & Energy Labelling in two phases.

NEECA Managing Director Dr Sardar Mohazzam the chief guest at the ceremony along with Lighting Manufacturers Association President Sajjad Ahmad launched MPES and labelling regime, says a press release.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of members of civil society, members of Pakistan Lamps Manufacturers Association, the International Experts from U4E, IIEC and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The objective of the project was to secure significant global climate change mitigation and environmental benefits by instituting efficient lighting policies. This would create a framework for innovative financial mechanisms promoting innovative and high efficiency lighting products under the project "Delivering the Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Sectors in Pakistan".

The project was being jointly implemented NEECA and UNEP where creating efficiencies in the lighting and improving the energy intensity of the country was the key objective of the project through various activities.

"Lighting standards have been formulated to make the transition from conventional, inefficient lighting to efficient lighting based on uses of LED lamps. Most LEDs available in Pakistan are junk and substandard quality. In order to improve the quality and energy consumption of LED based lighting products, MEPS coupled with the Energy Labelling Regime were launched by NEECA in NEECA Building here. The new Museum of Energy Efficiency and Training Facility was also inaugurated in a spectacular ceremony," it added.

The NEECA management team emphasized, "Launch of these MEPS and Energy Labelling Regime is a step towards creating efficiency and will provide a level-playing field for all manufacturers and sellers, while ensuring availability of good quality products for the people."

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Civil Society Market All From

Recent Stories

Sarfraz  Bugti arrested over charges of kidnappin ..

19 minutes ago

Heat and 76ers continue to remain hot at home

41 seconds ago

How can we reduce our exposure to potentially harm ..

48 seconds ago

Ageotypes: Why do people age differently?

25 minutes ago

Study sets blood pressure target for people over 8 ..

25 minutes ago

Fiji braces for second cyclone in three weeks

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.