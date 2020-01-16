National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) launches first ever LED minimum performance standards for quality lighting products

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Thursday launched the first ever Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for LEDs (light-emitting diodes)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Thursday launched the first ever Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for LEDs (light-emitting diodes).

All the LEDs available in the market and sold to the consumers will have to adopt these standards & Energy Labelling in two phases.

NEECA Managing Director Dr Sardar Mohazzam the chief guest at the ceremony along with Lighting Manufacturers Association President Sajjad Ahmad launched MPES and labelling regime, says a press release.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of members of civil society, members of Pakistan Lamps Manufacturers Association, the International Experts from U4E, IIEC and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The objective of the project was to secure significant global climate change mitigation and environmental benefits by instituting efficient lighting policies. This would create a framework for innovative financial mechanisms promoting innovative and high efficiency lighting products under the project "Delivering the Transition to Energy Efficient Lighting in Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Sectors in Pakistan".

The project was being jointly implemented NEECA and UNEP where creating efficiencies in the lighting and improving the energy intensity of the country was the key objective of the project through various activities.

"Lighting standards have been formulated to make the transition from conventional, inefficient lighting to efficient lighting based on uses of LED lamps. Most LEDs available in Pakistan are junk and substandard quality. In order to improve the quality and energy consumption of LED based lighting products, MEPS coupled with the Energy Labelling Regime were launched by NEECA in NEECA Building here. The new Museum of Energy Efficiency and Training Facility was also inaugurated in a spectacular ceremony," it added.

The NEECA management team emphasized, "Launch of these MEPS and Energy Labelling Regime is a step towards creating efficiency and will provide a level-playing field for all manufacturers and sellers, while ensuring availability of good quality products for the people."