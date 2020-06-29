UrduPoint.com
Nation's Bright Future Links With Quality Of Educational: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said the education was key to all kind of development and it was our national responsibility to focus on improving standard of education for the betterment of province and country as well

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Monday said the education was key to all kind of development and it was our national responsibility to focus on improving standard of education for the betterment of province and country as well.

The governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation of professors from the University of Balochistan and the University of Lasbela led by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and former Chief Minister Nawab Muhammad Aslam Raisani who called on him here at Governor House.

He said he was well aware of the issues faced by the teachers of public sector universities across the province and efforts were being made for their solution, adding, the teachers had a key role in improving the quality of education.

The governor said there was no room of nepotism and favouritism in the field of education as the bright future of the nations was directly related to the quality of education and standards of educational institutions.

The merit was a top priority of the government especially in education department weather in case of teachers appointments or students admissions, he maintained.

The governor also urged all the intellectuals of the society to come forward and play their role in promoting tolerance, respect for differences, and democratic attitudes in the society.

