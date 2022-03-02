Naval Chief visits forward naval posts amid major maritime exercise SEASPARK 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has visited Pakistan Navy units at sea, coastal and forward posts in creeks areas to witness the operational readiness and preparedness of deployed troops in major maritime exercise SEASPARK 2022.

Upon arrival at Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara, a comprehensive brief was presented on operational situation and deployment of PN Fleet assets in Area of Operations, said a news release on Wednesday.

Subsequently, Naval Chief boarded PN Ships TARIQ & TUGHRIL at sea and interacted with officers and men involved in various evolutions of the exercise. Chief of the Naval Staff commended professional competence of officers and men performing valiantly at sea.

Later, Admiral visited Security Station at coastal area that ensures vigilance and defence across the coast.

During visit to forward post at Creeks Area, the Naval Chief was briefed on prevailing threat environment and combat readiness for defence of Creeks Area. Naval Chief also visited HQ Creeks Bde and interacted with marine officers/ troops and appreciated their commitment and devotion in defence of the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed full satisfaction over operational readiness of PN units and professional excellence of officers and men. He appreciated the dedication and high morale of troops in ensuring impregnable defence of motherland in the prevailing challenging environment.

The Naval Chief also reiterated Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country at all cost.