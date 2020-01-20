NAVTTC to introduce Matric-Tech in schools for skilling youth

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:35 PM

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission(NAVTTC) is all set to launch its flagship project Matric-Tech as third stream of education alongside matriculation in general science and arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission(NAVTTC) is all set to launch its flagship project Matric-Tech as third stream of education alongside matriculation in general science and arts.

The project aims to integrate technical and vocational education & training with formal education.

The decision in that regard has been taken in a meeting held here Monday between the NAVTTC and the provincial educational departments.

The meeting was chaired by the Dr. Nasir Khan, the Executive Director of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) while it was also attended by the heads of education departments from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and officials of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir ED NAVTTC said that to equip our youth with technical skills along with conventional education is imperative to prepare them for the job market.

"Technology and innovation were being fundamental to economic success in the modern competitive world" he added.

Initially Matric-tech will be piloted in 15 schools of Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The scheme will provide opportunity to the youth to choose their career path by giving them options to select between higher education and skill education according to their aptitude.

The details of the project had been discussed with the Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) which has declared level 4 qualifications equivalent to Matric that would be implemented through Boards of Technical Education across the country.

The government had approved PC-1 of the project and it will formally be launched in schools in April this year.

Working paper and scheme of studies for implementation of this project were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The participants termed this initiative of NAVTTC a huge step towards empowerment of youth and assured of their cooperation in its implementation in their respective regions.

NAVTTC was also working to make the curricula available on mobile Apps, training videos, 3-D stimulators, virtual & augmented reality and Books in PDF in urdu & English.

