Nawaz Sharif ended terrorism from the country: Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah has said that it was Nawaz Sharif whose government rooted out the menace terrorism at the time when it was said that terrorists had reached to the Margalla hills.

While addressing a workers' convention of Pakistan Muslim League-N here in Bahawalpur, the Minister said that dynamic personality of former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of crisis. The Minister added that Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ms. Maryam Nawaz has been assigned the task to lead party campaign and to reorganize and activate the party. He said that PML-N was name of progress and guarantee to prosperity of the country.

Referring to the workers convention of PML-N Bahawalpur, he said that it was an organizational convention which was presenting a look of public gathering that showed power of PML-N. "Maryam Nawaz started her party campaign from Bahawalpur to reorganize and activate the party," he said. "She has a long struggle for the cause of democracy," he said.

"The enthusiasm and passion of PML-workers is being seen across the country," he said.

He further said that who reposed their trust in the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, they would have to follow he leadership. "People will have to standby and support Maryam Nawaz to save Pakistan," he said.

"The mission is launched by PML-N to bring Pakistan out of crisis. We are aware of increase in tariff of electricity and natural gas and surge in prices of petroleum products," he said adding that the PML-N led government was not responsible for current wave of price hike. Imran Khan was responsible for it as he inked a harsh agreement with IMF. He said that the current government saved the country form default like situation.

"Imran Khan and his regime made a specific agreement with IMF that caused price hike," he said, adding that It was Nawaz Sharif and PML-N who made the country atomic deterrent and bring the country out of crisis.

He said that Nawaz Sharif rooted out terrorism from the country and ended the power load shedding. He said that Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the government through a conspiracy in order to bring Imran Khan and his allies in government.