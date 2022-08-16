Nawaz Sharif to arrive Pakistan in September: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would arrive Pakistan in September.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had to leave the PM's Office after an unpopular decision.

After finalization of the exact schedule, he said, the party will make the arrangement for proper announcement of arrival for PML-N leadership.

Commenting on mishandling of Police regarding Shehbaz Gill, he said, "we are unaware of the issue of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader." In reply to a question, he said PTI leadership is upset after hearing the news of arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Imran Khan should not be worried if Ex PM Nawaz Sharif reaches Pakistan from London.