Nawaz should return Pakistan for securing politics: Pervaiz Ellahi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Ellahi on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return Pakistan after getting medical treatment from abroad.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif should have to come back here for securing his politics, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

If the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif failed to return then he would have to face setback on moral grounds, he stated.

He suggested that incumbent government should allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for availing medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman sit in, he said the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), chief had postponed the march due to amicable relations with us.