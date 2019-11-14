UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Should Return Pakistan For Securing Politics: Pervaiz Ellahi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Nawaz should return Pakistan for securing politics: Pervaiz Ellahi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Ellahi on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return Pakistan after getting medical treatment from abroad.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif should have to come back here for securing his politics, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

If the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif failed to return then he would have to face setback on moral grounds, he stated.

He suggested that incumbent government should allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for availing medical treatment on humanitarian grounds.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman sit in, he said the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), chief had postponed the march due to amicable relations with us.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March Moral Muslim From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

2 hours ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

2 hours ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.