Nawaz terms discontinuity of policies behind economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said if Pakistan had maintained the continuity of policies during the last four decades, it would have rubbed shoulders with the developed countries of the world today.

Chairing the 13th parliamentary board meeting of the PML-N at the party secretariat at Model Town here on Tuesday, he said the countries with lesser growth rates and fewer resources in the region had achieved more economic development than Pakistan due to the continuity of policies. He recalled that power load-shedding was at its peak in Pakistan in 2013 and his government had managed to balance demand and supply of electricity.

During his successive tenures in government, he claimed that the prices of commodities including ghee, rice, sugar, wheat flour and other daily-use items as well as POL prices and power tariffs were very low as compared with recent years’ prices.

In 2013, when the PML-N had come to the power, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy, he said, and added that his party had worked day and night to boost the country’s economy and achieved a growth rate of 6.2 percent, surpassing the policy rate by over 5 percent. “We bid farewell to the IMF, and the world was acknowledging that if Pakistan continued at the same pace, it would join the developed countries soon," he maintained.

The PML-N Quaid said that some people insisted that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should not be released from jail otherwise their two-year efforts would go waste.

"The nation should be cognizant of the nature of their endeavors during these two years. We ourselves are responsible for bringing the country to this point,” he stated.

Nawaz Sharif said that the country was progressing during his tenure as the prime minister in previous times but the development journey was halted and an incompetent government was imposed on the nation, which sabotaged development projects. He added that in 2017 there was 18-hour load-shedding in the country and the PML-N had resolved the energy issue in a proper manner.

Nawaz said that politicians should come forward with an objective to serve the masses and everyone interested in politics must set their goal that is the progress of the country and serving the people. He said that his party would award tickets purely on merit and everyone who gets the tickets should be determined to serve the public in a true spirit. He hoped for a better future for the country and the people.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Vice President and former CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, Chairman PML-N Election Cell and Senator Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and candidates, who have applied for party tickets from Faisalabad division, attending the meeting.