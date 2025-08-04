Open Menu

NCA Showcase Art Work Of Summer Camp Students

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 09:06 PM

NCA showcase art work of summer camp students

National College of Arts (NCA), on Monday, organized an exhibition, under the Community Outreach Program, of the artworks of students who joined the summer camp at NCA Islamabad, showcasing their creativity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) National College of Arts (NCA), on Monday, organized an exhibition, under the Community Outreach Program, of the artworks of students who joined the summer camp at NCA Islamabad, showcasing their creativity.

This exhibition was arranged under the supervision of vice chancellor of the college, Dr. Murtaza Jafri.

In a statement issued, during the exhibition students also received training in drawing/painting, stove illustration, graphic design, and interior design.

The artwork presented at the exhibition featured the skills the students acquired during the two-week summer camp.

A large number of people from different walks of life from Pakistan participated in the exhibition and appreciated the development of fine arts and the roles of the National College of Arts and emphasized the need to continue more programmes in the future.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

5 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

7 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

7 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan