NCA showcase art work of summer camp students

National College of Arts (NCA), on Monday, organized an exhibition, under the Community Outreach Program, of the artworks of students who joined the summer camp at NCA Islamabad, showcasing their creativity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) National College of Arts (NCA), on Monday, organized an exhibition, under the Community Outreach Program, of the artworks of students who joined the summer camp at NCA Islamabad, showcasing their creativity.

This exhibition was arranged under the supervision of vice chancellor of the college, Dr. Murtaza Jafri.

In a statement issued, during the exhibition students also received training in drawing/painting, stove illustration, graphic design, and interior design.

The artwork presented at the exhibition featured the skills the students acquired during the two-week summer camp.

A large number of people from different walks of life from Pakistan participated in the exhibition and appreciated the development of fine arts and the roles of the National College of Arts and emphasized the need to continue more programmes in the future.