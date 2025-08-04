Pak, UK agree to enhance cooperation in all fields including defence

Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields including defence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields including defence.

The agreement reached at meeting between British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott and Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, said a press release issued here.

Upon arrival at the ministry, the Minister warmly welcomed the dignitary and highlighted the importance of relations of both the countries.

The Minister said that Pakistan considers United Kingdom a close friend and a genuine development partner.

He pointed out that frequent interaction had been useful in coordinating our approaches to various bilateral regional and international issues.

Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj expressed hope that Pak-UK bilateral relations will continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect, shared common interest and understanding each other’s perspectives.

The British High Commissioner expressed her commitment to strengthening the UK-Pakistan relationship and working with Pakistan on shared priorities, including bilateral trade and defence production.