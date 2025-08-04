Pak, UK Agree To Enhance Cooperation In All Fields Including Defence
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields including defence
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) on Monday agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields including defence.
The agreement reached at meeting between British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott and Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, said a press release issued here.
Upon arrival at the ministry, the Minister warmly welcomed the dignitary and highlighted the importance of relations of both the countries.
The Minister said that Pakistan considers United Kingdom a close friend and a genuine development partner.
He pointed out that frequent interaction had been useful in coordinating our approaches to various bilateral regional and international issues.
Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj expressed hope that Pak-UK bilateral relations will continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect, shared common interest and understanding each other’s perspectives.
The British High Commissioner expressed her commitment to strengthening the UK-Pakistan relationship and working with Pakistan on shared priorities, including bilateral trade and defence production.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago