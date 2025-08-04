- Home
Six Years On, India’s Actions In Kashmir Still A Blatant Violation Of UN Resolutions, Says Fakhar Imam
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:06 PM
Veteran politician and former speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Fakhar Imam, has strongly condemned India’s unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, stating it as a clear violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international commitments made to the Kashmiri people
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Veteran politician and former speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Fakhar Imam, has strongly condemned India’s unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, stating it as a clear violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international commitments made to the Kashmiri people.
In his statement marking Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, he said India has stripped the disputed region of its special constitutional status and is now altering the region’s demographic identity, an act he termed “illegal and immoral.”
Imam cited the UN Human Rights Commission’s past reports which documented grave human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including mass killings, injuries, sexual violence, and destruction of property. He demanded the immediate release of Hurriyat leaders like Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Musarrat Alam, and others who are “illegally imprisoned and denied fundamental rights.”
He said the people of Kashmir have never accepted the Indian decision of Aug 5, 2019, and continue to resist with courage.
“Martyrs like Burhan Wani have become symbols of the freedom struggle,” he added.
Imam lamented the inaction of the United Nations, which he said has failed to act against Modi-led India’s “open defiance of global consensus and moral justice.” He asserted that the only reason a UN-mandated plebiscite hasn’t taken place is India's fear of a clear Kashmiri vote for Pakistan.
“Today, IIOJK is the world’s largest open-air prison,” he said, accusing India of silencing dissent through repression, media censorship, and use of draconian laws.
Imam also warned that India’s baseless claims over Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, coupled with threats of military aggression, are a dangerous provocation. “Pakistan’s resolute response in May proved that any misadventure will be met with full force,” he added.
Calling on the international community to end its silence, Imam urged global powers to uphold their promises and ensure Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination, as per UN resolutions.
