Police Martyrs’ Day Celebrated In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:06 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The grand celebrations of Police Martyrs’ Day were organized to pay tribute to the great martyrs of Sialkot Police who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

The great sacrifices of the martyrs were remembered in the ceremonies held at Police Lines and Cantt View Marquee under the leadership of DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad.

The celebrations began with Quran recitation and prayers at the Jamia Masjid of Police Lines, after which a contingent presented a salute at the Martyrs’ Monument.

The main event was held at Cantt View Marquee, which was attended by families of martyrs, distinguished members of parliament, senior military and district officers, lawyers, business community, and heads of security agencies.

The participants paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families in their speeches.

DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad met the martyrs’ families and assured them of resolving their problems. He said, "Sacrifices of the martyrs are a beacon of light for us, and their families are our collective responsibility, who will never be left alone."

The participants of the ceremony appreciated the services of Sialkot Police and the sacrifices of the martyrs and saluted their determination and courage.

