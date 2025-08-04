15-Day Soft Skills Training Workshop Begins At COMSATS University
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM
A 15-day Soft Skills Training Workshop commenced at COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, aimed at equipping students with essential life and professional skills alongside academic learning
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, Vice Chancellor of FATA University, as the Guest of Honour. Also in attendance were HEC Project Director Jehanzaib Khan and other prominent guests. The event was hosted by Campus Director Professor Shahid Khattak.
Addressing the participants, Dr. Mohsin Nawaz emphasized that recognizing one’s abilities leads to improved performance and greater success. He noted that enhancing skill sets is crucial for progress and personal development. “COMSATS University is not only committed to academic excellence but also to nurturing the practical competencies of its students,” he said.
He added that patience, perseverance, and resilience in the face of challenges shape a strong personality and lead individuals toward success. Highlighting the need to support talented but underprivileged students, Dr. Nawaz said it is a shared responsibility. He stressed that focusing on the practical dimensions of education can help drive national development and economic growth.
In his remarks, Campus Director Professor Shahid Khattak said the training aims to introduce students to vital life skills such as teamwork, leadership, entrepreneurship, communication, and problem-solving. “The workshop will help students develop the confidence and competence needed to thrive in practical life,” he said.
The training sessions will include group activities, real-world simulations, and mentorship to enhance students’ soft skills and prepare them for professional challenges.
