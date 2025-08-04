Open Menu

15-Day Soft Skills Training Workshop Begins At COMSATS University

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM

15-Day soft skills training workshop begins at COMSATS University

A 15-day Soft Skills Training Workshop commenced at COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, aimed at equipping students with essential life and professional skills alongside academic learning

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) A 15-day Soft Skills Training Workshop commenced at COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, aimed at equipping students with essential life and professional skills alongside academic learning.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Professor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, Vice Chancellor of FATA University, as the Guest of Honour. Also in attendance were HEC Project Director Jehanzaib Khan and other prominent guests. The event was hosted by Campus Director Professor Shahid Khattak.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Mohsin Nawaz emphasized that recognizing one’s abilities leads to improved performance and greater success. He noted that enhancing skill sets is crucial for progress and personal development. “COMSATS University is not only committed to academic excellence but also to nurturing the practical competencies of its students,” he said.

He added that patience, perseverance, and resilience in the face of challenges shape a strong personality and lead individuals toward success. Highlighting the need to support talented but underprivileged students, Dr. Nawaz said it is a shared responsibility. He stressed that focusing on the practical dimensions of education can help drive national development and economic growth.

In his remarks, Campus Director Professor Shahid Khattak said the training aims to introduce students to vital life skills such as teamwork, leadership, entrepreneurship, communication, and problem-solving. “The workshop will help students develop the confidence and competence needed to thrive in practical life,” he said.

The training sessions will include group activities, real-world simulations, and mentorship to enhance students’ soft skills and prepare them for professional challenges.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

3 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

5 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

5 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan