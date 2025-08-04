SDPI, Soochow University Think Tank ink MoU to explore research collabs for Green CPEC, Water & Climate Sustainability

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Soochow University Think Tank, China, aimed at fostering joint research and academic collaboration on sustainable development, economy, energy transition, green CPEC and climate change challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Soochow University Think Tank, China, aimed at fostering joint research and academic collaboration on sustainable development, economy, energy transition, green CPEC and climate change challenges.

The signing ceremony was moderated by Zainab Naeem, Associate Research Fellow at SDPI, who highlighted SDPI’s multidisciplinary research portfolio and its regional presence through a network of think tanks across South Asia, said a press release issued on Monday.

Dr. Wenkang Lu of Soochow University, a historic public institution in China offering over 30 academic disciplines, said the collaboration would open doors to meaningful joint initiatives. “Our university shares common goals with SDPI on economy, sustainable development, and political research issues. This MoU will pave the way for building a strong think tank partnership in the future,” he remarked.

Dr. Khalid Waleed, Energy Economy Expert at SDPI, shared the institute’s history, policy contributions, and role in shaping Pakistan’s energy and sustainability landscape. He noted SDPI’s involvement in key national policies such as the New EV Policy, National Circular Economy Policy, National Industrial Policy and contributions to global reports like the World Energy Investment 2025.

Former Chairman NDMA and Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Afzal emphasized the importance of sustainability in Pakistan, citing environmental degradation, urban flooding, and greenhouse gas emissions as major challenges.

“Carbon and plastic credits can help mitigate these issues, and SDPI is doing commendable work in this regard,” he said.

Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Visiting Fellow at SDPI, described the institute as a trusted research hub for both public and private sectors, where empirical evidence is rooted in ground reality.

Senior journalist Sana Ullah from Dawn News underscored the value of Chinese expertise for Pakistan in tackling governance, climate change, and urban flooding crises.

During his concluding remarks, SDPI Executive Director Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri praised Soochow University’s vision of connecting globally while developing local solutions. He proposed joint research on critical water issues, including the Indus Water Treaty, and invited the university’s faculty to participate in SDPI’s 28th Sustainable Development Conference in November, calling it “a mini Davos for sustainable development dialogues.”

Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, Deputy Executive Director SDPI, stressed that the success of the MoU would depend on translating shared goals into actionable initiatives.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of the MoU between Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri and Dr. Wenkang Lu, followed by the exchange of mementoes and publications, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership between the two leading research institutions.