Promotion of Pakistanis, understanding true concept of Balochistan vital for national unity: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that selfless love for the state, promotion of Pakistanis and understanding the true concept of Balochistan are indispensable for national unity and development.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan where he also distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

While congratulating the participants, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that they would utilize the knowledge and experience gained here for positive change in the society.

He said that this workshop is not just an end but the starting point of a new journey of national consciousness, institutional understanding and intellectual research.

The Chief Minister said that there is often a gap between perception and reality among us, which is the important responsibility of the conscious youth to correct and fill, you have to understand this gap through your own observation, research and analysis and also have to convey real information to others.

He said that every citizen of Pakistan, especially the youth of Balochistan, when he is intellectually mature and serves the state with an emotional commitment to serve the beloved homeland, this is the spirit of true Pakistanis.

At the end of the ceremony, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti distributed certificates among the participants and appreciated the organizers of the National Workshop for the successful organization.

Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani was also present at the ceremony.