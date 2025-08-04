- Home
- Pakistan
- Promotion of Pakistanis, understanding true concept of Balochistan vital for national unity: CM
Promotion Of Pakistanis, Understanding True Concept Of Balochistan Vital For National Unity: CM
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that selfless love for the state, promotion of Pakistanis and understanding the true concept of Balochistan are indispensable for national unity and development
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that selfless love for the state, promotion of Pakistanis and understanding the true concept of Balochistan are indispensable for national unity and development.
He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the 16th National Workshop Balochistan where he also distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.
While congratulating the participants, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that they would utilize the knowledge and experience gained here for positive change in the society.
He said that this workshop is not just an end but the starting point of a new journey of national consciousness, institutional understanding and intellectual research.
The Chief Minister said that there is often a gap between perception and reality among us, which is the important responsibility of the conscious youth to correct and fill, you have to understand this gap through your own observation, research and analysis and also have to convey real information to others.
He said that every citizen of Pakistan, especially the youth of Balochistan, when he is intellectually mature and serves the state with an emotional commitment to serve the beloved homeland, this is the spirit of true Pakistanis.
At the end of the ceremony, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti distributed certificates among the participants and appreciated the organizers of the National Workshop for the successful organization.
Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani was also present at the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..3 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan4 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui4 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history4 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law5 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister5 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister5 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy5 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk6 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July6 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch6 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..6 hours ago