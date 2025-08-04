Fugitive arrested at Lahore Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a fugitive wanted in a serious criminal case at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while he was attempting to flee to South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a fugitive wanted in a serious criminal case at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while he was attempting to flee to South Africa.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrest was made during a joint operation conducted by the FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB)–Interpol and the Immigration Wing.

The accused, Arslan Ashraf, had been declared a proclaimed offender in an attempted murder case registered at the Wando Police Station in Gujranwala. He had been evading law enforcement for the past four years.

A Red Notice had been issued by the FIA NCB–Interpol to facilitate his arrest. Following his apprehension, Ashraf was handed over to Punjab Police officials by FIA Immigration, Lahore, spokesperson added.