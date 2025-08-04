Open Menu

Fugitive Arrested At Lahore Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:06 PM

Fugitive arrested at Lahore Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a fugitive wanted in a serious criminal case at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while he was attempting to flee to South Africa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a fugitive wanted in a serious criminal case at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while he was attempting to flee to South Africa.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrest was made during a joint operation conducted by the FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB)–Interpol and the Immigration Wing.

The accused, Arslan Ashraf, had been declared a proclaimed offender in an attempted murder case registered at the Wando Police Station in Gujranwala. He had been evading law enforcement for the past four years.

A Red Notice had been issued by the FIA NCB–Interpol to facilitate his arrest. Following his apprehension, Ashraf was handed over to Punjab Police officials by FIA Immigration, Lahore, spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

6 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan