SCCI Organizes Awareness Workshop on UN Business & Human Rights Desk

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) Vice President, Malik Muhammad Awais Raees Monday chaired an awareness workshop on the United Nations Business and Human Rights Desk. The workshop was conducted by UN trainer, Sheikh Hammad Amjad, and attended by FPCCI Advisor, Gurdas Wadhwani, former Vice Presidents, Muhammad Islam Mughal and Muhammad Faisal Mughal, and other members.

Sheikh Hammad Amjad stated that GSP Plus status is essential for accessing the European market, and FPCCI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human rights compliance. He added that a training campaign has been initiated in 30 chambers, starting with Sukkur Chamber, and directed the chamber to nominate a focal person for the Business and Human Rights Desk.

Malik Muhammad Awais Raees thanked the guest speaker, saying that this initiative will boost Pakistani exports.