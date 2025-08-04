Open Menu

SCCI Organizes Awareness Workshop On UN Business & Human Rights Desk

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:07 PM

SCCI Organizes Awareness Workshop on UN Business & Human Rights Desk

Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) Vice President, Malik Muhammad Awais Raees Monday chaired an awareness workshop on the United Nations Business and Human Rights Desk. The workshop was conducted by UN trainer, Sheikh Hammad Amjad, and attended by FPCCI Advisor, Gurdas Wadhwani, former Vice Presidents, Muhammad Islam Mughal and Muhammad Faisal Mughal, and other members

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) Vice President, Malik Muhammad Awais Raees Monday chaired an awareness workshop on the United Nations Business and Human Rights Desk. The workshop was conducted by UN trainer, Sheikh Hammad Amjad, and attended by FPCCI Advisor, Gurdas Wadhwani, former Vice Presidents, Muhammad Islam Mughal and Muhammad Faisal Mughal, and other members.

Sheikh Hammad Amjad stated that GSP Plus status is essential for accessing the European market, and FPCCI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human rights compliance. He added that a training campaign has been initiated in 30 chambers, starting with Sukkur Chamber, and directed the chamber to nominate a focal person for the Business and Human Rights Desk.

Malik Muhammad Awais Raees thanked the guest speaker, saying that this initiative will boost Pakistani exports.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

7 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

7 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

8 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

9 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

9 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

9 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

9 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

9 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

9 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan