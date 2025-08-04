SCCI Organizes Awareness Workshop On UN Business & Human Rights Desk
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:07 PM
Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) Vice President, Malik Muhammad Awais Raees Monday chaired an awareness workshop on the United Nations Business and Human Rights Desk. The workshop was conducted by UN trainer, Sheikh Hammad Amjad, and attended by FPCCI Advisor, Gurdas Wadhwani, former Vice Presidents, Muhammad Islam Mughal and Muhammad Faisal Mughal, and other members
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (SCCI) Vice President, Malik Muhammad Awais Raees Monday chaired an awareness workshop on the United Nations Business and Human Rights Desk. The workshop was conducted by UN trainer, Sheikh Hammad Amjad, and attended by FPCCI Advisor, Gurdas Wadhwani, former Vice Presidents, Muhammad Islam Mughal and Muhammad Faisal Mughal, and other members.
Sheikh Hammad Amjad stated that GSP Plus status is essential for accessing the European market, and FPCCI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on human rights compliance. He added that a training campaign has been initiated in 30 chambers, starting with Sukkur Chamber, and directed the chamber to nominate a focal person for the Business and Human Rights Desk.
Malik Muhammad Awais Raees thanked the guest speaker, saying that this initiative will boost Pakistani exports.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..7 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan7 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui7 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history8 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law8 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister8 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister9 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy9 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk9 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July9 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch9 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..9 hours ago