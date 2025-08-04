Open Menu

Sukkur Police Observes Martyrs' Day With Grand Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM

The Sindh Police Sukkur Region Monday organized a grand ceremony at IBA University Sukkur to observe Martyrs' Day. Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kamil Haider Shah, was the chief guest on this occasion

The ceremony began with a documentary film paying tribute to the martyrs, which moved the audience to tears. The event was attended by Commissioner Sukkur, Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Deputy Commissioner, Nadir Shahzad Khan, SSP Azhar Mughal, Wing Commander Colonel Aatif of Pakistan Rangers, Deputy Mayor Arshad Mughal, and a large number of martyrs' families.

Chairman District Council Syed Kamil Haider Shah stated that martyrs are the true heroes of the nation, and their sacrifices will always be remembered. He announced that a gift of one hundred thousand rupees would be given to the families of the martyrs, and the land allocated for the martyrs would be increased from 20 acres to 25 acres.

Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi said that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives for our safety, and the Sindh government is fulfilling its responsibility to provide government jobs and education to the families of the martyrs.

DIG Sukkur Faisal Abdullah Chachar announced that a WhatsApp group has been created within the police department, which includes the numbers of the martyrs' families, so that they can directly inform us of their problems and we can provide immediate solutions.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan said that martyrdom is a noble and sacred position, and it is our duty to take special care of the families of the martyrs. He paid his respects to the families of all the martyrs.

At the end of the ceremony, gifts were distributed among the families of the martyrs.

