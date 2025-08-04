PM Shehbaz Felicitates Lt Gen (R) Saeed On Appointment As WAPDA Chairman
Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 08:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Saeed on his appointment as Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).
In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz praised Lt Gen (R) Saeed’s distinguished career and expressed confidence in his ability to lead WAPDA with dedication and professionalism.
“I am hopeful that Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Saeed will perform his duties with excellence and help advance WAPDA’s critical role in the country’s development,” said the Prime Minister, while expressing his best wishes for the newly appointed chairman.
The appointment of Lt Gen (R) Saeed was recently approved by the Federal cabinet.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting.
