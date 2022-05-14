(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would launch an awareness campaign on women's rights to ensure their rights and access to the laws of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would launch an awareness campaign on women's rights to ensure their rights and access to the laws of the country.

Talking to APP, an official said that SOC Films directed and produced 5 documentaries, which were showcased at conference, highlighting issues faced by the females and detailing the powerful narratives of women from across Pakistan as they battle through the challenges of accessing justice to acquire their property.

It also increases women's power to make decisions in the household, exercises the option to leave toxic domestic environments, and build wealth and autonomy.

A woman's right and ability to own, inherit and control property is a key factor in achieving economic opportunity and development, empowerment, security, shelter, and livelihood.