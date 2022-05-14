UrduPoint.com

NCHR To Launch An Awareness Campaign On Women's Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 03:41 PM

NCHR to launch an awareness campaign on women's rights

National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would launch an awareness campaign on women's rights to ensure their rights and access to the laws of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) would launch an awareness campaign on women's rights to ensure their rights and access to the laws of the country.

Talking to APP, an official said that SOC Films directed and produced 5 documentaries, which were showcased at conference, highlighting issues faced by the females and detailing the powerful narratives of women from across Pakistan as they battle through the challenges of accessing justice to acquire their property.

It also increases women's power to make decisions in the household, exercises the option to leave toxic domestic environments, and build wealth and autonomy.

A woman's right and ability to own, inherit and control property is a key factor in achieving economic opportunity and development, empowerment, security, shelter, and livelihood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Women From

Recent Stories

Naib Tehsildar held over corruption

Naib Tehsildar held over corruption

59 seconds ago
 VC Gomal University pays farewell to retired Chair ..

VC Gomal University pays farewell to retired Chairperson Journalism Deptt

1 minute ago
 Power loadshedding notice issued

Power loadshedding notice issued

1 minute ago
 PTI announces to change venue for public rally in ..

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in Sialkot

33 minutes ago
 LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

1 hour ago
 Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement i ..

Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.