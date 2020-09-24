UrduPoint.com
NCOC Lauds Provinces For Conducting Record Covid Tests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday lauded provinces for conducting highest number of over 42,000 tests for detecting the COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday lauded provinces for conducting highest number of over 42,000 tests for detecting the COVID-19.

The meeting held on Thursday appreciated the provinces for achieving a single day record COVID detecting testing on Wednesday.

According to NCOC, record 42,299 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 18,360 in Sindh, 11,053 in Punjab, 4,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,149 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,333 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 561 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NCOC reviewed at length the COVID situation in country and evaluated overall compliance level of pandemic spread prevention guidelines, standard operating procedure (SOPs) in educational institutes.

The forum expressed satisfaction over COVID containment measures taken by the provinces, management of educational institutes and directed the provinces, school management to continue strictly following the guidelines to prevent the spread of pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan,high ranking officials and others.

