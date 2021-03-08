UrduPoint.com
NCRC Lauds Role Of Pakistani Women In Country's Progress

Mon 08th March 2021

On the occasion of International Women's Day, National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) applauded the extraordinary role of Pakistani women in the country's progress acknowledging their efforts to ensure participation in all spheres of life

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :On the occasion of International Women's Day, National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) applauded the extraordinary role of Pakistani women in the country's progress acknowledging their efforts to ensure participation in all spheres of life.

The International Women's Day, celebrated globally on March 8, highlights the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women including girls.

Chairperson NCRC, Afshan Tehseen said this year's theme for the International Day, "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world", was aimed to celebrate tremendous efforts by women and girls around the globe in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme highlighted how women could be made equal partners in the decision-making process especially with regard to policy making, she added.

She said this special day brought an opportunity for the state and other stakeholders to reflect situation of women and girl rights in the country with a strong resolve and a firm commitment to improve the condition for them.

"Girls can be powerful agents of change, and nothing should keep them from participating fully in all areas of life. We must come together and show our full commitment by dedicating the required resources for girls to realise their rights and fulfill their full potential," said Chairperson NCRC.

The Chairperson NCRC called upon all the duty bearers and civil society to accelerate their efforts for the availability of protection services for girls and young women and to improve their equal access to quality education.

