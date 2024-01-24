NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) on Wednesday unveiled a forward-thinking three-year strategic plan and a policy brief on child trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) on Wednesday unveiled a forward-thinking three-year strategic plan and a policy brief on child trafficking.

"This initiative is a result of a comprehensive desk review and consultative process with key stakeholders, child rights experts, and voices from civil society, demonstrating the NCRC's commitment to promote and protect child rights in line with Pakistan’s international obligations," an NCRC news release said.

The NCRC's strategic vision is anchored in the promise to uphold the rights of every child. By the year 2026, the strategic plan aims to deliver a measurable improvement in the enforcement of child rights, making every effort that this promise is translated into impactful evidence-based actions by state entities and civil society.

A key priority outlined in the strategic plan is the focus on evidence generation and knowledge. The NCRC aims to build a robust foundation of evidence-based practices, equipping policymakers and stakeholders with the insights needed to inform impactful policies and interventions.

Emphasizing collaboration as a cornerstone, the NCRC's strategic plan prioritizes partnerships with diverse stakeholders. The collaborative approach recognizes the collective responsibility of all sectors to protect and promote the rights of children in Pakistan. Finally, the strategic plan is not just a document; it represents a commitment to transformative actions.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the plan, NCRC Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized the potential impact of the strategic plan.

"This is not just a roadmap; it is a commitment to transforming the destiny of our children. By implementing evidence-based strategies and fostering partnerships, we aim to actively enforce the rights of every child in Pakistan," she added.

Dr. Rinchen Chophel, Member of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), in his remarks, stated: “The Commission’s strategic plan is a beacon of hope, providing a roadmap for transformative actions."

As a UNCRC member, he said, he commended the initiative, which, he believed, would contribute significantly to shaping a future "where the rights of every child are not only acknowledged but actively protected and promoted".

Christine Chung, representing the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said, “In May 2023, Pakistan was subject to the first cycle of the universal periodic review, during which the government made commitments to work on recommendations from other member states that included combating child marriage and raising minimum age of marriage, promoting children’s right to quality education, combating child labour.

"Our office acknowledges that these recommendations have been translated into the strategic plan presented by the Commission.”

Dr. Inoussa Kabore, Deputy Representative of UNICEF, said, "The strategic plan is a commendable step towards safeguarding the rights of children in Pakistan. We believe that the strategic priorities outlined – evidence and knowledge, partnership, and transformation – aligns with the global efforts to ensure every child's well-being. This collaborative approach sets a positive precedent for effective child rights enforcement, and we look forward to witnessing the lasting impact of this strategic plan on the lives of children across the country."

"Prioritizing awareness, capacity building, and policy reform will transform the future of children in Pakistan. The enforcement of the child rights laws and making a coordination mechanism with provincial child protection authorities is the need of the hour " stated AD Khawaja, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights.

The event also witnessed the launch of a policy on child which delves into the multifaceted issue of child trafficking, providing an in-depth analysis of the current landscape, challenges faced, and recommendations for effective prevention and intervention. The comprehensive document reflects the complexities of child trafficking to develop targeted solutions.

At the end of the event, a panel discussion was held, featuring prominent experts in the field, including Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO (Social Services and Development Organization), Zaheer Ahmed, former Director of the Anti-Human Smuggling Unit at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Azam Tabani from National Police Bureau, Ms. Shahida Gilani, Senior Programme Officer specializing in Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling. It was moderated by Member Punjab, Mehek Naeem

This panel discussion underscored the collective commitment to addressing the urgent challenges posed by child trafficking and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to create effective solutions in the ongoing fight against this heinous crime.

Chief guest Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, stated, "Child trafficking is a violation of the fundamental rights of our most vulnerable population. The policy brief and strategic plan embodies NCRC’s commitment to confronting this issue head-on, with a focus on prevention, protection, and prosecution.”