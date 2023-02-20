UrduPoint.com

NDMA Delegation Attends Int'l Humanitarian Forum In Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023

NDMA delegation attends Int'l Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik along with a delegation participated in the third International Humanitarian Forum held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The Forum was a high-level event that brought together government officials, practitioners and key decision-makers of the humanitarian world, a news release said.

The theme of this year's event was "Evolving humanitarian needs: development and response" the event was inaugurated by the Foreign Minister of KSA.

The event is an opportunity to drive meaningful, relevant and desirable reforms in humanitarian work. NDMA is contributing to the discussions based on its experiences. The event also serves as an opportunity for NDMA to enhance its international engagement and global outreach with its counterparts and stakeholders.

