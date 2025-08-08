NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched the second chartered flight in its latest series of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Palestine.

An aircraft loaded with 100 tons of dry ration packs, MREs and essential medicines departed Islamabad International Airport for Amman, Jordan, as part of Pakistan’s humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza.

The mission was launched under the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting those affected by the crisis.

This consignment marks Pakistan’s 18th humanitarian shipment to Gaza, bringing the total relief sent to 1,815 tons. The first flight in this series departed on August 7, 2025 with an equal load of relief items. Both missions reflect Pakistan’s deep solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their time of immense hardship.

Joined by senior officials from the Government of Pakistan, NDMA and the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, attended the send-off ceremony as the chief guest at Islamabad International Airport.

In his remarks, the chief guest commended the NDMA’s effective coordination and logistics management in ensuring the timely delivery of critical aid. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine, grounded in shared values, Islamic brotherhood, and a moral duty to stand with the oppressed.

Pakistan prays for the safe arrival of the consignment and for lasting peace in Palestine, hoping this assistance will bring some relief to the courageous people enduring severe challenges.