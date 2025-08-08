Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches 18th Humanitarian Consignment For Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 06:51 PM

NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for Gaza

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched the second chartered flight in its latest series of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched the second chartered flight in its latest series of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Palestine.

An aircraft loaded with 100 tons of dry ration packs, MREs and essential medicines departed Islamabad International Airport for Amman, Jordan, as part of Pakistan’s humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza.

The mission was launched under the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting those affected by the crisis.

This consignment marks Pakistan’s 18th humanitarian shipment to Gaza, bringing the total relief sent to 1,815 tons. The first flight in this series departed on August 7, 2025 with an equal load of relief items. Both missions reflect Pakistan’s deep solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their time of immense hardship.

Joined by senior officials from the Government of Pakistan, NDMA and the Embassy of Palestine in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, attended the send-off ceremony as the chief guest at Islamabad International Airport.

In his remarks, the chief guest commended the NDMA’s effective coordination and logistics management in ensuring the timely delivery of critical aid. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine, grounded in shared values, Islamic brotherhood, and a moral duty to stand with the oppressed.

Pakistan prays for the safe arrival of the consignment and for lasting peace in Palestine, hoping this assistance will bring some relief to the courageous people enduring severe challenges.

Recent Stories

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 ..

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

3 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for ..

NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Forces Foil Terror Infiltration from Afg ..

Pakistani Forces Foil Terror Infiltration from Afghan Border, Eliminate 33 Milit ..

3 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inform ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualific ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environm ..

Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ec ..

6 minutes ago
Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good gove ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral coope ..

Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

25 minutes ago
 Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on h ..

Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Clu ..

NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony

17 minutes ago
 ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticide ..

ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan