Nasir Iqbal Falls To World No. 16 At Chengdu 2025 World Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2025 | 06:51 PM
Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal gave a spirited performance but ultimately succumbed to World No. 16 Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland in a hard-fought Round of 32 clash at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Friday
The match ended in a 0-3 defeat (8-11, 8-11, 7-11) for Nasir, who pushed the higher-ranked Swiss player in every game but could not capitalize on crucial points. Despite the loss, the Nasir showed grit and tactical awareness, earning praise from fans and analysts alike.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s young sensation Noor Zaman had electrified the squad with a dominant 3-0 victory over China’s Chen Haisong, raising hopes for a deep run in the tournament.
While Nasir's campaign ends here, Noor has made it to the Round of 16, keeping Pakistan’s medal hopes alive.
"Nasir fought hard against a top opponent, and there are positives to take," national coach Fahim Gul told.APP after the match.
"He matched Steinmann in rallies but lacked finishing at key moments", he said.
"Noor’s confidence is high and we believe he can go far," Fahim added.
