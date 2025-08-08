Pakistani Forces Foil Terror Infiltration From Afghan Border, Eliminate 33 Militants
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday lauded the Pakistan security forces for successfully thwarting an infiltration attempt by militants from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border into the Zhob district of Balochistan.
According to the Interior Minister, the militants, described as members of the group “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” attempted to cross into Pakistani territory with the aim of carrying out terrorist activities. Timely intelligence and swift action by the country’s security forces prevented the infiltration and led to the elimination of all 33 militants involved.
“Pakistan’s brave security forces, through timely and decisive action, sent 33 terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan to hell,” Naqvi said, commending the troops’ professionalism and courage.
He described the operation as a “major success” in the fight against terrorism, adding that the “end of the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan is a humiliating death.
” Naqvi vowed that Pakistan would not spare any terrorist or their facilitators, stressing that the state’s resolve against terrorism remains unshakable.
“We salute the security forces for crushing the nefarious designs of these terrorists,” he added.
Naqvi further praised the operational skills, professionalism, and bravery displayed by the troops during the operation. He said the entire nation stands united behind its security forces and views their actions with deep admiration.
“The nation is proud of the security forces’ professional expertise and valor. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this fight,” he remarked.
Security analysts say the incident underscores the ongoing challenges along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where militant groups continue to attempt cross-border attacks despite heightened vigilance.
