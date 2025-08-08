Open Menu

Pakistan's Dental Instruments Exports To China Climb 4% In H1 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:51 PM

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

Pakistan's exports of dental instruments and appliances to China grew by 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching $2 million, according to trade data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's exports of dental instruments and appliances to China grew by 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching $2 million, according to trade data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). This marks a steady increase from $1.93 million during the same period last year.

According to the data, shipments totaled 205,840 kilograms, highlighting Pakistan’s competitive edge with an average price of $0.47 per kilogram - among the most cost-efficient in the market. The growth reflects broader momentum in bilateral medical trade, with Pakistan’s overall exports of medical and surgical instruments to China reaching $5.56 million, alongside veterinary instruments ($3.24 million) and ophthalmic equipment ($155,465).

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, said the uptick is partly driven by millions of Dollars in strategic partnerships formalized between Pakistani and Chinese firms in January 2025.

These agreements, facilitated through Beijing’s B2B medical conferences, prioritized tariff reductions of 3%-5% under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and enhanced supply chain integration, CEN reported on Friday.

Experts believe that Pakistan’s Sialkot manufacturing hub - ranked as the world’s fifth-largest medical equipment center - leveraged its low production costs and EU-standard compliance to meet China’s demand for high-volume consumables. Ambassador Khalil Hashmi emphasized Pakistan’s “strategic connectivity and raw material reserves” as pivotal to sustaining this growth.

It is worth noting that the HEALTH ASIA 2025 expo in Karachi (October 23–25) will serve as a crucial platform for Pakistani manufacturers to engage more than 500 Asian buyers and explore joint ventures in high-value niches.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 ..

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

3 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for ..

NDMA dispatches 18th humanitarian consignment for Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Forces Foil Terror Infiltration from Afg ..

Pakistani Forces Foil Terror Infiltration from Afghan Border, Eliminate 33 Milit ..

3 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inform ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq informs House of ECP’s disqualific ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environm ..

Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ec ..

6 minutes ago
Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good gove ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat striving for good governance in the country

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral coope ..

Pakistan, Poland discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy sector

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Istanbul International Arabic Book Fair

25 minutes ago
 Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on h ..

Halal Food Authority launches major crackdown on hotels, restaurants in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Clu ..

NSPP hosts launch of 2 books at 123rd NMC Book Club ceremony

17 minutes ago
 ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticide ..

ERI welcomes Punjab's ban on use of 13 insecticides to protect rice quality, pub ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World