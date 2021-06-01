UrduPoint.com
NDMA Organizes Consultative Session On Sendai Framework In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Pakistan with the support of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan office organized a Provisional Consultative Session on Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015- 2030.

The Consultative Session was attended by the participants from provisional government department, including PDMA KP, Local Govt, Bureau of Statistics, C&W Department, Irrigation Department, Health Department, and University of Peshawar, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Idrees Mahsud, Member Disaster Risk Reduction NDMA in his opening remarks, welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the Sendai Framework and national reporting obligations.

He highlighted the need of disaster risk reduction interventions in Pakistan to reduce the country's vulnerability and exposure to natural disasters.

Ms. Zuhra Nigar, Director Disaster Risk Management, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciated the efforts of NDMA and stressed the need of increased coordination between Federal and provisional disaster management authorities to efficiently deal with future disaster.

The NDMA representative apprised the participants on the progress achieved by the Authority so far on the SFDRR's priority areas and informed on national reporting obligations and data requirement. The Session concluded with consensus among the participants with increased focus on DRR interventions and implementation of Sendai Framework in Pakistan.

