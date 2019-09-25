UrduPoint.com
NDMA, Pak Army Coordinate Efforts To Provide Relief To Earthquake Victims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:53 PM

NDMA, Pak Army coordinate efforts to provide relief to earthquake victims: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that all concerned institutions of the state, including the federal and Azad Kashmir governments have initiated the recovery works in a coordinated manner to effectively address the problems of earthquake-affected people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that all concerned institutions of the state, including the Federal and Azad Kashmir governments have initiated the recovery works in a coordinated manner to effectively address the problems of earthquake-affected people.She spoke to the media persons in Jatlan town of Mirpur district along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal.Dr Awan asserted that the quake victims would not be left alone and they would be helped to rebuild their damaged homes.

She said the NDMA and Pakistan Army were playing an important role in provision of relief to the quake victims.NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal said that a 14-km road in Jatlan was badly damaged by the quake.

He said machines of Pakistan Army were working to repair the road which would be opened for light traffic by tomorrow evening.The NDMA chairman said the quake victims were being provided with tents, blankets and food items including flour, sugar, ghee and rice.

