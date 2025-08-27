NDMA warns of looming flood threat in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej Rivers; evacuation urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) on Tuesday issued an urgent warning of extraordinary flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, urging immediate evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas.

According to the NEOC, an extremely high flood wave of 690,000 cusecs is currently passing through Marala Headworks on the Chenab River, with water levels expected to rise further.

In the Ravi River, a high flood of 170,000 cusecs is flowing at Jassar, which may surge to 250,000 by morning. Low-lying areas including Shahdara, Park View, and Motorway-II are at risk of inundation.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala is experiencing an exceptionally high flood wave of 245,000 cusecs, with further increase anticipated.

The NEOC has directed residents living near riverbanks and waterways to immediately relocate to safer locations and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities. In case of emergency, citizens are advised to coordinate with rescue teams.

Authorities have also urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to flood-affected areas, prepare emergency kits containing food, water, and medicines, and secure important documents.

For real-time alerts and guidance, citizens are encouraged to use the NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.