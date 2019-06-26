Need of collective role stressed in handling environmental issues

All individuals should play their role in handling environment issues for healthy life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : All individuals should play their role in handling environment issues for healthy life.

This was stated by Ministry of Climate Change Joint Secretary Hammad Shamimi while addressing a function in connection with "World Refrigeration Day" at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said that population was increasing in the country so proper management was required to meet future needs of human beings.

He said effort was being made to end the use of plastic bags as they were not only injurious to human but also choke sewerage lines. He stressed the need for creating awareness in this regard.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) vice president Faheem ur Rehman Saigal emphasized on adopting new technologies.

It is pertinent to mention here that World Refrigeration Day is being observed this year under theme "Refrigerants for life: How Refrigerants affect modern life".