UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Need Of Collective Role Stressed In Handling Environmental Issues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:42 PM

Need of collective role stressed in handling environmental issues

All individuals should play their role in handling environment issues for healthy life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :All individuals should play their role in handling environment issues for healthy life.

This was stated by Ministry of Climate Change Joint Secretary Hammad Shamimi while addressing a function in connection with "World Refrigeration Day" at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said that population was increasing in the country so proper management was required to meet future needs of human beings.

He said effort was being made to end the use of plastic bags as they were not only injurious to human but also choke sewerage lines. He stressed the need for creating awareness in this regard.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) vice president Faheem ur Rehman Saigal emphasized on adopting new technologies.

It is pertinent to mention here that World Refrigeration Day is being observed this year under theme "Refrigerants for life: How Refrigerants affect modern life".

Related Topics

World Hotel Chamber Commerce All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank raises US$ 500 million from A ..

28 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to headline Abu Dhabi Climate ..

28 minutes ago

Peshawar, Bahawalpur win matches in Blind Cricket ..

59 seconds ago

PML-N's MPA summoned in fake degree case

1 minute ago

Karachi to host mega sports festival on Aug 14

1 minute ago

Dubai to host first &#039;Accessible Tourism&#039; ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.