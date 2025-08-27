NEOC On 24/7 Alert As Chenab,Ravi, Sutlej Face Severe Flooding
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has been placed on round-the-clock operation as Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej face severe flooding, with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) monitoring all rescue and relief efforts on the Prime Minister’s directive.
According to NDMA, an exceptionally high flood of 769,481 cusecs is passing through River Chenab at Marala with chances of further rise, while at Khanki, the river is carrying 705,225 cusecs with a decreasing flow; in River Ravi, a high flood of 202,200 cusecs is passing at Jassar, which may rise to 229,700 cusecs.
At Shahdara, River Ravi is flowing at 72,900 cusecs, posing flood risk to low-lying areas of Shahdara, Park View, and Motorway-II. In River Sutlej, an exceptionally high flood of 245,000 cusecs persists at Ganda Singh Wala, while 100,355 cusecs are recorded at Sulemanki.
NDMA, in coordination with civil and military institutions, has urged residents along riverbanks and waterways to immediately move to safer places, strictly follow local administration’s instructions, contact rescue teams in emergencies, and avoid all unnecessary travel in flood-hit areas.
