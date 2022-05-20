NEPRA imposes Rs 65m fine on IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday has imposed a fine of Rs 65 million on Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) for its negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period from July 2019 to June 2021.

The NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 39 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations, said a press release.

The Investigation Committee's report revealed that 25 out of the total 39 fatalities occurred due to IESCO's negligence. These fatalities included 10 IESCO employees and 15 persons from the general public, it further said.

In the light of the above, the Authority issued a Show Cause Notice to IESCO and later provided an opportunity of hearing to IESCO. Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of IESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that IESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs 65 million on IESCO. The Authority has also observed that IESCO has awarded compensation to the tune of Rs. 3.5 million to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents, however, compensation of Rs. 750,000/ has been awarded to some of the families of deceased persons from the general public but not all (15 Victims).

The Authority has therefore, directed IESCO to compensate all the families of the deceased from the general public (15 persons). The same amount compensated to the families of the deceased employees (Rs. 3.5 million each) and documentary evidence in this behalf shall be shared with the Authority.

The Authority has instructed IESCO to ensure job to the dependents of each of the deceased families.