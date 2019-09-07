New judicial year opening ceremony to be held simultaneously in all Supreme Court branch registries

The new judicial year's opening ceremony will be held simultaneously in all branch registries of Supreme Court through video link

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The new judicial year's opening ceremony will be held simultaneously in all branch registries of Supreme Court through video link.

The new judicial year's opening ceremony of the Supreme Court will be held on September 11at 11:30 am in Courtroom No 1 at the Principal Seat Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad. The Full Court Reference will be simultaneously shown live at all SC registries through video-link.

According to the scheduled programme, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Attorny General for Pakistan, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council and President Supreme Court Bar Association will speak on the occasion.

Judges of the Supreme Court, law officers of the federation and provinces and a large number of lawyers will attend the ceremony.

This ceremony is held annually on the opening of the New Judicial Year of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This year it has been decided to show it via video link so that the lawyers can witness the proceedings in the Branch Registries.

All the advocates are therefore informed to attend the proceedings of Full Court Reference at Principal Seat Islamabad as well as four branch registries of Supreme Court on scheduled date and time, said a press release issued by SC PR section here on Saturday.